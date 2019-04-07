Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 64.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,116,000 after buying an additional 768,242 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

