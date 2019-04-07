Novume Solutions Inc (NVMM) Given $4.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novume Solutions an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Novume Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Novume Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NVMM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 35,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,723. Novume Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novume Solutions stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,625 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 3.36% of Novume Solutions worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novume Solutions

Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novume Solutions (NVMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novume Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novume Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.