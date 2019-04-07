Novavax (NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.58. Novavax shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 11209717 shares changing hands.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Novavax to $4.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 86,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $45,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Novavax by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

