Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total transaction of $2,712,060.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.30. 734,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $359.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

