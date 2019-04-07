Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,330 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guess? were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Guess? by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.15 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Guess?’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

