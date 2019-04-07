Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 289,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,004,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,665,000 after acquiring an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 402,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 128,845 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 467,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 289,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,582.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denise Wilder Warren acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,070.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,195 shares of company stock worth $320,904 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.84 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

