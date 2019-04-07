Northern Trust Corp Has $15.45 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of MicroStrategy worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $146.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 0.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $151.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $131.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.42 million. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

