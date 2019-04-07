Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Innoviva worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.47 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 34.92 and a current ratio of 34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 151.36% and a negative return on equity of 508.18%. The business had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,553.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $491,100 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

