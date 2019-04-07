North American Palladium (PDL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSE:PDL) dropped 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.32 and last traded at C$12.70. Approximately 151,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 77,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$122.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Palladium Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. North American Palladium’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

North American Palladium Company Profile (TSE:PDL)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

