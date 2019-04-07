Norges Bank Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,692,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,609,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,717,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,543,000 after purchasing an additional 606,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 115,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE CCE opened at $50.98 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

