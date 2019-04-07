Norges Bank Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,692,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,609,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,717,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,543,000 after purchasing an additional 606,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 115,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.
Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.