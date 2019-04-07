Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 803,702 Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 803,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $751,488 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

