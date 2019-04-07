Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,233,202 HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,233,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $44.30 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.52%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

