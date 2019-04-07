Norges Bank Invests $82.30 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Stock

Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 663,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,304,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $121,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

