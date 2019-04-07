Norges Bank Invests $74.53 Million in Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,264,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trimble by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $108,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,717 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $70,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rosalind D. Buick sold 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,770 shares of company stock valued at $24,117,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

