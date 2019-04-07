Nordson Co. (NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $558.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.50 million and the lowest is $550.20 million. Nordson posted sales of $553.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $606,153.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Peet sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total transaction of $1,544,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,055.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,949 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,071. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nordson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 18,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nordson by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 717,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,607,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

