Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Banner Co. (BANR)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In related news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

