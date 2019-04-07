Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.79 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of TopBuild worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 111,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Nomura set a $66.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $659,734.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $860,952.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,929.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

