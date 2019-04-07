Nitro Trading Down 37.6% This Week (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Nitro has a total market cap of $38,585.00 and $618.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nitro has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Nitro token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nitro was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,145,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

