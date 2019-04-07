Nickel One Resources (NNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Shares of Nickel One Resources Inc (CVE:NNN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1450350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

Nickel One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, platinum, palladium, and gold metals. It holds interests in the Manitouwadge property, which consists of 71 mining claims totaling 1,099 claim units covering an area of approximately 17,584 hectares located in the areas of Bigrock Lake and Olga Lake, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; and Lantinen Koillismaa project situated in North-central Finland.

