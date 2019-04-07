NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Compass Point began coverage on NEWTEK Business Services in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $21.18 on Thursday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $403.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 72.06%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $20,167,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

