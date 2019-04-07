New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $552.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-trims-stake-in-ashford-hospitality-trust-inc-aht.html.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.