NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Director Acquires $25,600.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Director Naeem Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,176.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Naeem Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 14th, Naeem Ghauri acquired 2,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Naeem Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.36.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

