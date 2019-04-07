Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 111 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 111 price target from investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 102 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 94.35.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

