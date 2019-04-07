Navistar International Corp (NAV) Receives $38.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAV shares. TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Navistar International from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,525,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Navistar International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,525,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,238,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,366,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after buying an additional 471,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navistar International will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

