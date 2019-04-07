Navistar International Corp (NAV) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Navistar International in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Navistar International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAV. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Navistar International from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Navistar International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Navistar International to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

NAV opened at $33.11 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Navistar International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 127.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

