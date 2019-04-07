Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after buying an additional 326,351 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

