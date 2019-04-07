Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $466,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 57.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 327,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Forward Air by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,320.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 6,713 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $450,442.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $65.00 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

