Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $481,000 in Kraton Corp (KRA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.07% of Kraton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 947,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraton by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kraton by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 214,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kraton to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kraton in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kraton in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Kraton stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.29 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

