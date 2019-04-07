Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $452,000 in Gap Inc (GPS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPS. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAP by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GAP by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

In related news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

