Motorpoint Group (MOTR) Given New GBX 277 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 277 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON MOTR opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $182.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

