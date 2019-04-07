Mosaic (MOS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 50,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,945,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

