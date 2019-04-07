Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SAP (SAP)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.14.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $114.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 394.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 81.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.