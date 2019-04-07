Moneygram International (MGI) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.68. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moneygram International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moneygram International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moneygram International by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 373,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

