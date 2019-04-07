Mobile Mini (MINI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MINI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Mobile Mini from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 216,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,778. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.55 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mobile Mini by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

