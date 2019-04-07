MML Investors Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.07 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

