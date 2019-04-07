MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $627,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. National Securities lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

