MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 29,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $5,107,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 746,709 shares of company stock valued at $126,638,832 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/mml-investors-services-llc-decreases-position-in-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl.html.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.