MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,339 Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,443,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 493,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 209,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Generac by 67.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 145,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $757,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,583 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $53.83 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.69 million. Generac had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

