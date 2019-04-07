Mitie Group (MITFF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MITFF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

