Mitie Group (MITFF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MITFF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59.
About Mitie Group
