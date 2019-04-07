MINDBODY Inc (MB) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MINDBODY were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

In other MINDBODY news, CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 653,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $23,787,067.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of -0.35. MINDBODY Inc has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MINDBODY from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JMP Securities downgraded MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.42 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

MINDBODY Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

