Millennium Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stake in Omeros Co. (OMER)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 844.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 994,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Omeros worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Omeros by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER opened at $18.53 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

