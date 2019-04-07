Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

