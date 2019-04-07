Middleby (MIDD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIDD. CL King upgraded Middleby from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Middleby to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Middleby from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.14.

MIDD stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.06. 619,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Middleby has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $138.62. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Middleby had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $756.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Middleby by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

