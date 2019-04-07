Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,618,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Middleby by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 88,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Shares of MIDD opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $138.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $756.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. CL King upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Middleby to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

