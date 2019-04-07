MEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.24 Million (MEX)

MEX (CURRENCY:MEX) traded up 293.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, MEX has traded up 436.6% against the dollar. MEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.24 million worth of MEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00370136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.01656700 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00251424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001035 BTC.

About MEX

MEX’s total supply is 1,939,999,970 tokens. MEX’s official Twitter account is @Global_MEX . MEX’s official website is introduce.mex.link

MEX Token Trading

MEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

