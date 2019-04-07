Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $430,000 Stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 366.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,038,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,456,000 after purchasing an additional 194,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 57.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

STBA stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.89 per share, with a total value of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,224.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-430000-stake-in-s-t-bancorp-inc-stba.html.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.