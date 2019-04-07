Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 13,778 Shares of TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 220.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in TIER REIT were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TIER REIT by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TIER REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIER opened at $28.75 on Friday. TIER REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIER. ValuEngine lowered TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

In other TIER REIT news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $76,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $848,902. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

