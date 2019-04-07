Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 345.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,545,000 after purchasing an additional 348,733 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $12,969,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

