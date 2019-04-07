MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,572 Shares of Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Myokardia by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Myokardia by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Myokardia by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $122,184.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,014.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $53.85 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

