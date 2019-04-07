MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

